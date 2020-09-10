Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.40.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $98.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

