Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $81.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $78.50 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $117.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Apple has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,034.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Analysts expect that Apple will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth $51,000. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in Apple by 150.0% in the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Apple by 185.7% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

