Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 244 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 30,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOC. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.80.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,886. The company has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

