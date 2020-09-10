Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.14 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 87,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $76.23. 75,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,984. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

