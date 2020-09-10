Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,757. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $111.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.70.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

