Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.28 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.29. 55,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,951. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

