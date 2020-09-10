Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 2.60% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 523,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 66,485 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 17,087 shares during the period.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.