Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $2.43 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $191.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.