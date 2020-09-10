Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.58. 747,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93.

