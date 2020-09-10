Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.99. 14,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,711. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

