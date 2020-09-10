Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,390.6% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,308,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period.

IEMG traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 715,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,225,553. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

