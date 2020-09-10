Appleton Partners Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,942,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,783,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,695,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,948,000 after buying an additional 617,898 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,787,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,395,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,865. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

