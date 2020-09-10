Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 1,172 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,621,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,859,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,608. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

