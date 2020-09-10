Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 684 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at $742,551,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter worth about $237,088,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after purchasing an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after purchasing an additional 832,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 984.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 417,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,034,251 shares of company stock worth $483,026,134. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.10. 18,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,524. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $170.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 238.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.59.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

