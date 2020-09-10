Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $829,740,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,956,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,544 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,167,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,750,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 145,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,611. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

