Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,060.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking stock traded down $9.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,861.23. 12,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,248. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,791.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,603.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

