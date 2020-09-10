Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Okta were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $67,392,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after buying an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $5,493,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $5,573,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,186.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,896 shares of company stock valued at $92,737,399 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,143. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $231.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

