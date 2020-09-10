Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,756 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 995,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,278,736. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.