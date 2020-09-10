Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 834,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after buying an additional 8,482,477 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,075,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,835,000 after buying an additional 6,985,864 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,816,000 after purchasing an additional 491,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,456,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 111,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313,772. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $54.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

