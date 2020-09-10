Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 185 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 8,909.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after purchasing an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 184.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 671,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,309,000 after purchasing an additional 435,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 121.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clorox by 799.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,032,000 after buying an additional 255,376 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $256.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.03. 59,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,304. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.23. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

