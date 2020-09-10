Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,327 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $483,000. EMS Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $1,972,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 56.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 40,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

LAMR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.34. 10,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

