Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,232 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,780. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

