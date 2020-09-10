Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 6,334 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 461,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,071,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

