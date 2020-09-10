Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 853 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

PAYX traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.28. 43,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

