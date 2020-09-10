Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

AAOI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.94.

AAOI opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $239.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $65.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $794,555. 7.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

