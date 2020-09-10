Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,463,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. 28,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit