Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.67. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,110,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,463,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 147,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,863 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARWR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.24. 28,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.20. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

