Associated British Foods’ (ABF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) in a report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABF. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods to a sector performer rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,516.29 ($32.88).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of ABF opened at GBX 1,933 ($25.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.62. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,940.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,929.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.