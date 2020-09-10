AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of AT&T by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 136,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares during the period. AXA grew its stake in AT&T by 27.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in AT&T by 23.9% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 154,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 1,396,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,929,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

