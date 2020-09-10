Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.33). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($9.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.31) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $29.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Think Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,777,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 3,104,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.