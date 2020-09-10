Balentine LLC Buys 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,689,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $859,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 71,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,193,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $24.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,532.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,811. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,042.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,550.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,393.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

