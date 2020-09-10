Balentine LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA traded down $6.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $330.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.52.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

