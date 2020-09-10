Balentine LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000.

VOO stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.75. 3,578,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,461,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

