Balentine LLC Has $16.33 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.12. 12,825,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,188,980. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

