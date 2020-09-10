Balentine LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balentine LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $228,008,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 52.3% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in salesforce.com by 54.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 244,126 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 86,024 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in salesforce.com by 744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $105,130,000 after acquiring an additional 378,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra increased their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,938,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $900,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $11,690,749.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.87, for a total transaction of $3,703,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,543,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,477,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 808,041 shares of company stock valued at $163,618,738 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

