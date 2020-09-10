Balentine LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,274,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VRTX stock traded down $7.39 on Thursday, hitting $255.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.
In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.
