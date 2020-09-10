Balentine LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,274,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded down $7.39 on Thursday, hitting $255.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.23 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.15.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,815.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,329 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

