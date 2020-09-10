Balentine LLC Has $55.31 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $55,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,051,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,431 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,795,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,782,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,487,000 after acquiring an additional 232,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,698,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.56. 10,985,988 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.