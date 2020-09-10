Balentine LLC Has $57.62 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,282,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514,570 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned about 0.73% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $57,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,357. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

