Balentine LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.5% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.7% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 22.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,395,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $316,873,000 after purchasing an additional 252,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $268.09. 24,718,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,904,189. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,969,928 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

