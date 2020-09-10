Balentine LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 342,666 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 353.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 84,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $7,651,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 286,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.61.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,534,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,095,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

