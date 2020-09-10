Balentine LLC Makes New $233.94 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,397,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,938,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 13.0% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 380.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 92,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 72,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.46. 9,044,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,698,428. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.53 and a 200 day moving average of $165.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

