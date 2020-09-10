Balentine LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Balentine LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 80,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.65. 20,522,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,581,879. The company has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

