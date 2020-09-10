Balentine LLC Sells 30,720 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,720 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,109. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.