Balentine LLC Sells 311 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Balentine LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $476.26. 4,217,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.85. The stock has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total value of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,078,868.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

