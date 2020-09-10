Balentine LLC Sells 599,351 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,351 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. 5,861,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

