Balentine LLC Sells 668 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.91. 6,187,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,554,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $387.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.41 and a 200-day moving average of $144.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

