Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $21.99 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.16.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $44,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,256 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 910,219 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 452,448 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $6,442,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

