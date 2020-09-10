BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 31,398 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in AT&T by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,380,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 69,268 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,929,396. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

