BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $4,851,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $62,379,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.52.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $333.92. 226,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.63.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.