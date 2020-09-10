BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.92 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 1,552,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,698,617. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.