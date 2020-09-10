BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,570 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 491,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 125.6% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,559,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,905,000 after acquiring an additional 450,813 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 928.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,101,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,449,000 after acquiring an additional 604,947 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639,702. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

